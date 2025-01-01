DokumentationKategorien
Setzt den Wert des Flags "Zeitskala einblenden".

bool  ShowDateScale(
   bool  show      // Flagwert
   )

Parameter

show

[in]  Der neue Wert des Flags "Zeitskala einblenden".

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn ein Flag nicht geändert werden konnte.