Erhält die Y-Koordinate des Punktes, auf dem der Expert Advisor oder das Skript mit dem Maus hinzugefügt wurde.

int  YOnDropped() const

Rückgabewert

Die Y-Koordinate des Punktes, auf dem der Expert Advisor oder das Skript mit dem Maus hinzugefügt wurde.