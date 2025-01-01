DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsForeground 

Foreground (Get-Methode)

Erhält den Wert des Flags "Preischart im Hintergrund".

bool  Foreground() const

Rückgabewert

Wert des Flags "Preischart im Hintergrund" für den an eine Klasseninstanz gebundenen Chart. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird false zurückgegeben.

Foreground (Set-Methode)

Setzt den Wert des Flags "Preischart im Hintergrund".

bool  Foreground(
   bool  foreground      // Flagwert
   )

Parameter

foreground

[in]  Der neue Wert des Flags "Preischart im Hintergrund".

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn ein Flag nicht geändert werden konnte.