DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsScreenShot 

ScreenShot

Macht ein Bildschirmfoto des aktuellen Zustands des angegebenen Charts im Format gif.

bool  ScreenShot(
   string           filename,                   // Dateiname
   int              width,                      // Breite
   int              height,                     // Höhe
   ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT      // Ausrichtung
   ) const

Parameter

filename

[in]  Dateiname des Bildschirmfotos.

width

[in]  Die Breite des Bildschirmfotos in Pixel.

height

[in]  Die Höhe des Bildschirmfotos in Pixel.

align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT

[in]  Ausgabemodus für ein schmales Bildschirmfoto.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, ansonsten false.