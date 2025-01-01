DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsColorChartLine 

ColorChartLine (Get-Methode)

Erhält die Farbe der Chartlinie und Doji-Kerzen.

color  ColorChartLine() const

Rückgabewert

Die Farbe der Chartlinie und Doji-Kerzen des Charts, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird CLR_NONE zurückgegeben.

ColorChartLine (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Farbe der Chartlinie und Doji-Kerzen.

bool  ColorChartLine(
   color  new_color      // die Farbe
   )

Parameter

new_color

[in]  Die neue Farbe der Chartlinie und Doji-Kerzen.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn die Farbe nicht geändert werden konnte.