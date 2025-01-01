DokumentationKategorien
SetSymbolPeriod

Ändert das Symbol und die Periode des Charts, der an eine Klasseninstanz gebunden ist.

bool  SetSymbolPeriod(
   const string     symbol_name,     // Symbol
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // Periode
   )

Parameter

symbol_name

[in]  Das neue Symbol des Charts. NULL bedeutet das Symbol des aktuellen Charts (auf dem der Expert Advisor arbeitet).

timeframe

[in]  Die neue Periode des Charts (aus der Enumeration ENUM_TIMEFRAMES). 0 bedeutet die Periode des aktuellen Charts.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn die Eigenschaft nicht geändert werden konnte.