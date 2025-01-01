DokumentationKategorien
Öffnet den Chart mit den angegebenen Parameter und bindet ihn an eine Klasseninstanz.

long  Open(
   const string     symbol_name,     // Symbol
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // Periode
   )

Parameter

symbol_name

[in]  Das Symbol des Charts. NULL bedeutet das Symbol des aktuellen Charts (auf dem der Expert Advisor arbeitet).

timeframe

[in]  Zeitrahmen des Charts (Enumeration ENUM_TIMEFRAMES). 0 bedeutet die Periode des aktuellen Charts.

Rückgabewert

Chart ID