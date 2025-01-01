DokumentationKategorien
Erhält die Anzahl der Chartfenster, einschließlich der Unterfenster von Indikatoren.

int  WindowsTotal() const

Rückgabewert

Die Gesamtzahl der Fenster einschließlich der Unterfenster mit Indikatoren auf dem Chart, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird 0 zurückgegeben.