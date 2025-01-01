DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsAutoScroll 

AutoScroll (Get-Methode)

Erhält das Flag "Automatisches Wechseln zum rechten Chartrand".

bool  AutoScroll() const

Rückgabewert

Wert des Flags "Automatisches Wechseln zum rechten Rand" für den an eine Klasseninstanz gebundenen Chart. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird false zurückgegeben.

AutoScroll (Set-Methode)

Setzt das Flag "Automatisches Wechseln zum rechten Chartrand".

bool  AutoScroll(
   bool  autoscroll      // Flagwert
   )

Parameter

autoscroll

[in]  Der neue Wert des Flags "Automatisches Wechseln zum rechten Chartrand".

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn ein Flag nicht geändert werden konnte.