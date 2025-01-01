- ChartID
ScalePPB (Get-Methode)
Erhält den Wert des Flags "Skala als Punkte pro Balken".
bool ScalePPB() const
Rückgabewert
Wert des Flags "Skala als Punkte pro Balken" des Charts, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird false zurückgegeben.
ScalePPB (Set-Methode)
Setzt den Wert des Flags "Skala als Punkte pro Balken".
bool ScalePPB(
Parameter
scale_ppb
[in] Der neue Wert des Flags "Skala als Punkte pro Balken".
Rückgabewert
Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn ein Flag nicht geändert werden konnte.