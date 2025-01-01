DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den Wert des Flags "Skala als Punkte pro Balken".

bool  ScalePPB() const

Rückgabewert

Wert des Flags "Skala als Punkte pro Balken" des Charts, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird false zurückgegeben.

ScalePPB (Set-Methode)

Setzt den Wert des Flags "Skala als Punkte pro Balken".

bool  ScalePPB(
   bool  scale_ppb      // Flagwert
   )

Parameter

scale_ppb

[in]  Der neue Wert des Flags "Skala als Punkte pro Balken".

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn ein Flag nicht geändert werden konnte.