ColorStopLevels (Get-Methode)

Erhält die Farbe der Stopebenen (Stop Loss und Take Profit).

color  ColorStopLevels() const

Rückgabewert

Die Farbe der Stopebenen (Stop Loss und Take Profit) des Charts, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird CLR_NONE zurückgegeben.

ColorStopLevels (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Farbe der Stopebenen (Stop Loss und Take Profit).

bool  ColorStopLevels(
   color  new_color      // die Farbe
   )

Parameter

new_color

[in]  Die neue Farbe der Stopebenen (Stop Loss und Take Profit).

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn die Farbe nicht geändert werden konnte.