
Nachschlagewerk MQL5Standardbibliothek Preischarts XOnDropped 

XOnDropped

Erhält die X-Koordinate des Punktes, auf dem der Expert Advisor oder das Skript mit dem Maus hinzugefügt wurde.

int  XOnDropped() const

Rückgabewert

Die X-Koordinate des Punktes, auf dem der Expert Advisor oder das Skript mit dem Maus hinzugefügt wurde.