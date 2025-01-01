DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsScaleFix_11 

ScaleFix_11 (Get-Methode)

Erhält den Wert des Flags "Skala 1:1".

bool  ScaleFix_11() const

Rückgabewert

Wert des Flags "Skala 1:1" des Charts, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird false zurückgegeben.

ScaleFix_11 (Set-Methode)

Setzt den Wert des Flags "Skala 1:1".

bool  ScaleFix_11(
   string  scale_11      // Flagwert
   )

Parameter

scale_11

[in]  Der neue Wert des Flags "Skala 1:1".

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn ein Flag nicht geändert werden konnte.