PriceMin

Erhält das Minimum des Fensters.

double  PriceMin(
   int  num      // Unterfenster
   ) const

Parameter

num

[in]  Nummer des Unterfensters (0 bedeutet das Hauptfenster).

Rückgabewert

Fensterminimum des Charts, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird EMPTY_VALUE zurückgegeben.