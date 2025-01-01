DokumentationKategorien
SetDouble

Setzt den Wert der double-Eigenschaft des Charts.

bool  SetDouble(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  prop_id,     // Identifikator der Eigenschaft
   double                      value        // Wert
   )

Parameter

prop_id

[in]  Identifikator der Charteigenschaft (aus der Enumeration ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE).

value

[in]  Der neue Eigenschaftswert.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn die double-Eigenschaft nicht geändert werden konnte.