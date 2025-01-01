DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsHeightInPixels 

HeightInPixels

Erhält die Fensterhöhe in Pixel.

int  HeightInPixels(
   int  num      // Unterfenster
   ) const

Parameter

num

[in]  Nummer des geprüften Unterfensters (0 bedeutet das Hauptfenster).

Rückgabewert

Die Höhe in Pixel des Charts, der an eine Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird 0 zurückgegeben.