FixedMin (Get-Methode)

Erhält festes Minimum des Charts

double  FixedMin() const

Rückgabewert

Das feste Minimum des Charts, der an eine Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird EMPTY_VALUE zurückgegeben.

FixedMin (Set-Methode)

Setzt ein festes Minimum des Charts

bool  FixedMin(
   double  min      // Minimum
   )

Parameter

min

[in]  Das neue festes Minimum des Charts

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn das feste Minimum nicht geändert werden konnte.