SetString

Setzt den Wert der string-Eigenschaft des Charts.

bool  SetString(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // Identifikator der Eigenschaft
   string                      value        // Wert
   )

Parameter

prop_id

[in]  Identifikator der Charteigenschaft (aus der Enumeration ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING).

value

[in]  Der neue Eigenschaftswert.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn die string-Eigenschaft nicht geändert werden konnte.