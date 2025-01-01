DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsEventObjectDelete 

EventObjectDelete

Setzt ein Flag vom Senden einer Nachricht über die Ereignisse der Objektlöschung.

bool  EventObjectDelete(
   bool  flag      // ein Flag
   )

Parameter

flag

[in]  Die neue Wert des Flags vom Senden einer Nachricht über Ereignisse der Objektlöschung.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn ein Flag nicht geändert werden konnte.