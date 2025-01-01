DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsWindowIsVisible 

WindowIsVisible

Erhält die Sichtbarkeit der Unterfenster.

bool  WindowIsVisible(
   int  num      // Unterfenster
   ) const

Parameter

num

[in]  Nummer des Unterfensters (0 bedeutet das Hauptfenster).

Rückgabewert

Die Sichtbarkeit der Fenster des Charts, der an eine Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird false zurückgegeben.