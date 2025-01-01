DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsFixedMax 

FixedMax (Get-Methode)

Erhält festes Maximum des Charts

double  FixedMax() const

Rückgabewert

Das feste Maximum des Charts, der an eine Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird EMPTY_VALUE zurückgegeben.

FixedMax (Set-Methode)

Setzt ein festes Maximum des Charts

bool  FixedMax(
   double  max      // Maximum
   )

Parameter

max

[in]  Das neue festes Maximum des Charts

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn das feste Maximum nicht geändert werden konnte.