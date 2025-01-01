DokumentationKategorien
TimeOnDropped

Erhält die Zeitkoordinate des Punktes, auf dem der Expert Advisor oder das Skript mit dem Maus hinzugefügt wurde.

datetime  TimeOnDropped() const

Rückgabewert

Die Zeitkoordinate des Punktes, auf dem der Expert Advisor oder das Skript mit dem Maus hinzugefügt wurde.