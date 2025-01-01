DokumentationKategorien
Scale (Get-Methode)

Erhält den Wert der Eigenschaft "Skala".

int  Scale() const

Rückgabewert

Wert der Eigenschaft "Skala" des Charts, der an die Klasseninstanz gebunden ist. Wenn es keinen gebundenen Chart gibt, wird 0 zurückgegeben.

Scale (Set-Methode)

Setzt den Wert der Eigenschaft "Skala".

bool  Scale(
   int  scale      // Eigenschaftswert
   )

Parameter

scale

[in]  Der neue Wert der Eigenschaft "Skala".

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn die Eigenschaft nicht geändert werden konnte.