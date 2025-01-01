DocumentaciónSecciones
ShiftSize (Método Get)

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad "ShiftSize" (en porcentaje).

double  ShiftSize() const

Valor devuelto

Valor de la propiedad "ShiftSize" del objeto, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto asignado, devuelve EMPTY_VALUE.

ShiftSize (Método Set)

Establece el nuevo valor de la propiedad "Shift" (en porcentaje).

bool  ShiftSize(
   double  shift_size      // nuevo valor de la propiedad
   )

Parámetros

shift_size

[in]  Nuevo valor de la propiedad "ShiftSize" (en porcentaje).

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad no ha sido cambiada.