MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートShiftSize 

ShiftSize（Get メソッド）

「ShiftSize（シフトサイズ）」プロパティの値を（百分率で）取得します。

double  ShiftSize() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたオブジェクトの「ShiftSize（シフトサイズ）」プロパティの値（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は EMPTY_VALUE

ShiftSize（Set メソッド）

「Shift（シフト）」プロパティの新しい値を（百分率で）設定します。

bool  ShiftSize(
  double  shift_size      // 新しいプロパティ値
  ）

パラメータ

shift_size

[in]  「ShiftSize（シフトサイズ）」プロパティの新しい（百分率の）値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false