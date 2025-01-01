文档部分
ShiftSize (Get 方法)

获取 "ShiftSize" 属性的值 (百分比)

double  ShiftSize() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "ShiftSize" 属性值。如果无分配对象, 则返回 EMPTY_VALUE

ShiftSize (Set 方法)

设置 "平移" 属性的新值(百分比)。

bool  ShiftSize(
   double  shift_size      // 新属性值
   )

参数

shift_size

[输入]  "ShiftSize" 属性的新值(百分比)。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果属性未改变。