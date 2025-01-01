문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートShiftSize 

ShiftSize (Get Method)

"ShiftSize" 속성 값(%)을 가져오기.

double  ShiftSize() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 "ShiftSize" 속성 값. 차트가 할당되지 않은 경우 EMPTY_VALUE를 반환합니다.

ShiftSize (Set Method)

"시프트" 속성의 새 값(%)을 설정.

bool  ShiftSize(
   double  shift_size      // 속성 값
  \)

매개변수

shift_size

[in]  "ShiftSize" 속성의 새 값(%).

값 반환

성공하면 true, 속성을 변경할 수 없으면 false.