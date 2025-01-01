ShiftSize (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ShiftSize" (in percentuale).

double ShiftSize() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ShiftSize" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è tabella assegnata, restituisce EMPTY_VALUE.

ShiftSize (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "Shift" (in percentuale).

bool ShiftSize(

double shift_size

)

Parametri

shift_size

[in] Nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShiftSize" (in percentuale) .

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.