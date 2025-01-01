DocumentazioneSezioni
ShiftSize (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ShiftSize" (in percentuale).

double  ShiftSize() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ShiftSize" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è tabella assegnata, restituisce EMPTY_VALUE.

ShiftSize (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "Shift" (in percentuale).

bool  ShiftSize(
   double  shift_size      // valore della proprietà
   )

Parametri

shift_size

[in]  Nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShiftSize" (in percentuale) .

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.