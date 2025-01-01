ShiftSize (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ShiftSize" property (in percents).

double ShiftSize() const

Return Value

Value of "ShiftSize" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

ShiftSize (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Shift" property (in percents).

bool ShiftSize(

double shift_size

)

Parameters

shift_size

[in] New value for "ShiftSize" property (in percents).

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.