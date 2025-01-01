DocumentationSections
ShiftSize (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ShiftSize" (en pourcentage).

double  ShiftSize() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ShiftSize" de l'objet assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun objet n'est assigné, retourne EMPTY_VALUE.

ShiftSize (Méthode "Set")

Définit la valeur de la propriété "ShiftSize" (en pourcentage)

bool  ShiftSize(
   double  shift_size      // nouvelle valeur de la propriété
   )

Paramètres

shift_size

[in]  Nouvelle valeur de la propriété "ShiftSize" (en pourcentage).

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété n'a pas été changé.