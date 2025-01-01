문서화섹션
PointsPerBar (Get Method)

"PointsPerBar" 속성 값(막대당 포인트)을 가져옵니다.

double  PointsPerBar() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 "PointsPerBar" 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면, EMPTY_VALUE를 반환합니다.

PointsPerBar (Set Method)

"PointsPerBar" 속성 새 값 설정.

bool  PointsPerBar(
   double  ppb      // 스케일
  \)

매개변수

ppb

[in]  새 스케일 (막대당 포인트).

값 반환

성공하면 true, 스케일을 변경하지 못하면 false.