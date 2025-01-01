文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表PointsPerBar 

PointsPerBar (Get 方法)

获取 "PointsPerBar" 属性的值 (每根柱线的点数)。

double  PointsPerBar() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "PointsPerBar" 属性值。如果无分配对象, 则返回 EMPTY_VALUE

PointsPerBar (Set 方法)

设置 "PointsPerBar" 属性的新值。

bool  PointsPerBar(
   double  ppb      // 新缩放 (每根柱线的点数)
   )

参数

ppb

[输入]  新缩放值 (每根柱线的点数)。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果缩放不可改变。