PointsPerBar (Método Get)

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad "PointsPerBar" (en puntos por barra).

double  PointsPerBar() const

Valor devuelto

Valor de la propiedad "PointsPerBar" del objeto, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto asignado, devuelve EMPTY_VALUE.

PointsPerBar (Método Set)

Establece un nuevo valor para la propiedad "PointsPerBar".

bool  PointsPerBar(
   double  ppb      // nueva escala (en puntos por barra)
   )

Parámetros

ppb

[in]  Nuevo valor de la escala (en puntos por barra).

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la escala no ha sido cambiada.