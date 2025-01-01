ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートPointsPerBar 

PointsPerBar（Get メソッド）

「PointsPerBar」プロパティの値を（ポイントパーバー単位で）取得します。

double  PointsPerBar() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたオブジェクトの「PointsPerBar」プロパティの値（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は EMPTY_VALUE

PointsPerBar（Set メソッド）

「PointsPerBar」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  PointsPerBar(
  double  ppb      // 新しいスケール（バーあたりのポイント単位）
  ）

パラメータ

ppb

[in]  新しいスケール（バーあたりのポイント単位）

戻り値

成功の場合は true、スケールが変更できなかった場合は false