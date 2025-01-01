PointsPerBar (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "PointsPerBar" (in punti per barra).

double PointsPerBar() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà di "PointsPerBar" del chart assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce EMPTY_VALUE.

PointsPerBar (Metodo Set)

Imposta il nuovo valore per la proprietà "PointsPerBar".

bool PointsPerBar(

double ppb

)

Parametri

ppb

[in] Nuova scala (in points per barra).

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare la scala.