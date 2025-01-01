DocumentazioneSezioni
PointsPerBar (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "PointsPerBar" (in punti per barra).

double  PointsPerBar() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà di "PointsPerBar" del chart assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce EMPTY_VALUE.

PointsPerBar (Metodo Set)

Imposta il nuovo valore per la proprietà "PointsPerBar".

bool  PointsPerBar(
   double  ppb      // scala
   )

Parametri

ppb

[in]  Nuova scala (in points per barra).

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare la scala.