DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos de preçosPointsPerBar 

PointsPerBar (Método Get)

Obtém o valor da propriedade "PointsPerBar" (em pontos por barra).

double  PointsPerBar() const

Valor de retorno

Valor da propriedade do objeto "PointsPerBar", atribuído à instância de classe. Se não houver nenhum objeto atribuído, ele retorna EMPTY_VALUE.

PointsPerBar (Método Set)

Define um novo valor para a propriedade "PointsPerBar".

bool  PointsPerBar(
   double  ppb      // new scale (in points per bar)
   )

Parâmetros

ppb

[in]  O novo valor para a escala (em pontos por barra).

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se a escala não mudar.