PointsPerBar (Get Method)

Gets the value of "PointsPerBar" property (in points per bar).

double PointsPerBar() const

Return Value

Value of "PointsPerBar" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

PointsPerBar (Set Method)

Sets new value for "PointsPerBar" property.

bool PointsPerBar(

double ppb

)

Parameters

ppb

[in] New scale (in points per bar).

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the scale.