PointsPerBar (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "PointsPerBar" (en points par barre)

double  PointsPerBar() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "PointsPerBar" de l'objetassigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun objet n'est assigné, retourne EMPTY_VALUE.

PointsPerBar (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "PointsPerBar".

bool  PointsPerBar(
   double  ppb      // nouvelle échelle (en points par barre)
   )

Paramètres

ppb

[in]  Nouvelle valeur d'échelle (en points par barre).

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si l'échelle n'a pas été changé.