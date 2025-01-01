ドキュメントセクション
チャートをナビゲートします。

bool  Navigate(
  ENUM_CHART_POSITION  position,    // 位置
  int                  shift=0      // シフト
  ）

パラメータ

position

[in] ENUM_CHART_POSITION 列挙の値

shift=0

[in]  シフトするバーの数

戻り値

成功の場合は true、チャートがナビゲートされなかった場合は false