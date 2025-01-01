DocumentationSections
Shifts the chart.

bool  Navigate(
   ENUM_CHART_POSITION  position,     // position
   int                  shift=0       // shift
   )

Parameters

position

[in]  Chart position (from ENUM_CHART_POSITION enumeration), relative to which a shift is performed.

shift=0

[in]  Number of bars to shift.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot shift the chart.