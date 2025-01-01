DocumentationSections
Permet de se déplacer dans le graphique.

bool  Navigate(
   ENUM_CHART_POSITION  position,     // Position
   int                  shift=0       // Décalage
   )

Paramètres

position

[in]  Valeur de l'énumération ENUM_CHART_POSITION.

shift=0

[in]  Nombre de barres de décalage.

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si le graphique n'a pas été déplacé.