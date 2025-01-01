文档部分
遍历图表。

bool  Navigate(
   ENUM_CHART_POSITION  position,     // 位置
   int                  shift=0       // 偏移
   )

参数

position

[输入]  值为 ENUM_CHART_POSITION 枚举。

shift=0

[输入]  偏移柱线数。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果图表不可遍历。