Navegando no gráfico

bool  Navigate(
   ENUM_CHART_POSITION  position,     // Position
   int                  shift=0       // Shift
   )

Parâmetros

position

[in]  Valor do enumerador ENUM_CHART_POSITION.

shift=0

[in]  Número de barras a deslocar.

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se não navegar no gráfico .