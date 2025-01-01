DocumentaciónSecciones
Navega por el gráfico.

bool  Navigate(
   ENUM_CHART_POSITION  position,     // Posición
   int                  shift=0       // Desplazamiento
   )

Parámetros

position

[in]  Valor de la enumeración ENUM_CHART_POSITION.

shift=0

[in]  Número de barras a desplazar.

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si no se ha navegado por el gráfico.