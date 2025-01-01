문서화섹션
차트를 이동.

bool  Navigate(
   ENUM_CHART_POSITION  position,     // 포지션
   int                  shift=0       // 이동
  \)

매개변수

포지션

[in]  이동이 수행되는 차트 포지션 (ENUM_CHART_POSITION 열거에서).

shift=0

[in]  이동할 막대 수.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 차트를 이동할 수 없으면 false.