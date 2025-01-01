DocumentazioneSezioni
Slitta il grafico.

bool  Navigate(
   ENUM_CHART_POSITION  position,     // posizione
   int                  shift=0       // lo shift
   )

Parametri

position

[in] Posizione del chart (dall'enumerazione ENUM_CHART_POSITION), rispetto alla quale viene eseguito lo slittamento.

shift=0

[in]  Numero di barre da slittare.

Valore di ritorno

true - successful, false - non si può slittare il chart.