ColorBarDown (Get Method)

"ColorBarDown" 속성 값(약세 막대의 색상, 그림자 및 캔들 본체 윤곽선)을 가져오기.

color  ColorBarDown() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 "ColorBarDown" 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면 CLR_NONE을 반환합니다.

ColorBarDown (Set Method)

"ColorBarDown" 속성의 새 값을 설정.

bool  ColorBarDown(
   color  new_color      // 색상
  \)

매개변수

new_color

[in]  강세 막대의 새로운 색상, 그림자 및 캐들 본체 윤곽선.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 색상을 변경할 수 없으면 false.