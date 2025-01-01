文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表ColorBarDown 

ColorBarDown (Get 方法)

获取 "ColorBarDown" 属性的值 (阴柱线及其影线和蜡烛实体轮廓的颜色)。

color  ColorBarDown() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "ColorBarDown" 属性值。如果没有已分配图表, 则返回 CLR_NONE

ColorBarDown (Set 方法)

设置 "ColorBarDown" 属性的新值。

bool  ColorBarDown(
   color  new_color      // 新阴柱线颜色
   )

参数

new_color

[输入]  新阴柱线颜色。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果颜色未改变。