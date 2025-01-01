DocumentationSections
ColorBarDown (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorBarDown" property (color for bearish bars, their shadow, and candle body outlines).

color  ColorBarDown() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorBarDown" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorBarDown (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorBarDown" property.

bool  ColorBarDown(
   color  new_color      // color
   )

Parameters

new_color

[in]  New color for bearish bars, their shadow, and candle body outlines.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.