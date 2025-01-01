ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПользовательская графикаCChartCanvasIsShowGrid 

IsShowGrid

Возвращает флаг видимости сетки на графике.

 bool  IsShowGrid()

Возвращаемое значение

true, если сетка видна, иначе — false.